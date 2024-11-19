Police seek witnesses to Vaughan crash that critically injured one person

A York Regional Police badge is shown in this file image.

Police are looking for witnesses to a crash in Vaughan on Monday that critically injured one person.

The collision happened near Dufferin Street and Rutherford Road.

York Regional Police (YRP) said they were called to the area at about 11:10 p.m.

At the scene, officers located a three-vehicle collision involving a sport utility vehicle that had flipped on its roof.

“Through investigation it was learned that the suspect’s sedan had struck the SUV from behind, causing the SUV to roll and to strike a third vehicle,” police said in a release.

The SUV’s 60-year-old male driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, YRP said.

The driver of the sedan, 34-year-old Dmyytro Ilchyshyn, of Vaughan, was arrested and charged with impaired operation cause bodily harm and dangerous operations cause bodily harm.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who saw what happened and/or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area around the time of the collision to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YRP’s Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Video can also be uploaded online.