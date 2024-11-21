Police searching for driver after pedestrian injured in Markham hit-and-run

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

York Regional Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene after striking a female pedestrian in Markham Wednesday night.

It happened on 320 Bullock Drive, in the area of McCowan Road and Highway 7, at around 8:15 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for “major but non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

They added that the vehicle that fled is believed to be a grey Chevrolet sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.