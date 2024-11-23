Police searching for man charged in investigation into GTA gang after GPS monitor removed

Tyrone Lothian is wanted for failing to comply with a release order. (York Regional Police)

A man facing charges in connection with an investigation into a York Region gang is believed to have gone into hiding after allegedly removing his ankle monitor.

On Friday, York Regional Police (YRP) issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Tyrone Lothian after they discovered that he had taken off his GPS monitoring device on Nov. 6.

He is wanted for failing to comply with a release order.

“All investigative avenues have been exhausted, and his whereabouts remain unknown,” police said.

Lothian is one of the 20 people charged in YRP’s Project Lookout investigation, which targeted a street gang known as the Haywan Gang.

Officers also seized approximately $2.5 million worth of drugs, as well as cash, vehicles and 18 firearms.

Police said Lothian was released on bail and placed on conditions, including wearing a GPS monitor.

He was last seen in the area of The Gore Road and Ebenezer Road in Brampton, police said. The 25-year-old is described as five feet 11 inches tall with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

“Lothian is encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn himself in,” police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7817 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.