Police release images of suspect wanted in Richmond Hill sex assault

York Regional Police release surveillance camera images of suspect wanted in Richmond Hill sexual assault on May 10, 2024.

Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault at a business in Richmond Hill earlier this year.

The incident took place at around 10:30 p.m. on May 10 at a business near Silver Linden Drive and High Tech Road

Police say that a suspect was standing unusually close to the victim and when the victim turned to face him, his genitals were exposed. The man was then seen performing a sexual act, police say.

The victim was able to flee the area and was not hurt.

The suspect fled as well, and police say that security footage shows him getting into a dark grey SUV.

The suspect is described as 25 to 35 years old with a thin build, short black or brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark zip-up jacket with a grey T-shirt underneath, police say.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police.