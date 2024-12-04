YRP release surveillance video of Markham shooting as they seek suspect

Video shows a dark grey sedan approaching a commercial business in Markham as a suspect fires a volley of shots before driving off.

New video released by York Regional Police shows the moment a gunman in a vehicle opened fire on a man in Markham before driving away.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Officers were called to a commercial plaza in the area of Bullock Drive and Hawkridge Avenue for a report about shots being fired.

Surveillance video released by police Wednesday shows a dark grey sedan, believed to be a Honda Accord, pulling up at the front of the business and stopping.

The masked driver then raises a firearm through the open driver-side window and aims before firing multiple rounds.

The vehicle then speeds away westbound on Bullock Drive.

Officers said arrived to find a man inside of a business suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Wednesday that they are now looking for one suspect and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“Investigators are seeking any video surveillance from the area or anyone who may have captured dashcam video on the roadways at that time. Anyone who has not yet spoken to police is asked to please come forward,” police said in a news release.

They said they believe the victim was targeted but have not provided any information as to the possible motive.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.