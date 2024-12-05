2 men, 4 teens charged in Markham jewelry store robbery as police search for 6 more suspects

Video obtained by CTV News Toronto shows multiple suspects smashing a jewelry store's window and door with hammers and stealing items.

York Regional Police have charged four teenage boys and two men and are looking for six more suspects in connection with a jewelry store robbery in Markham on Wednesday.

Police said they got called to CF Markville in the area of McCowan Road and Highway 7 for a report of suspects using hammers to smash glass cases at a jewelry store.

A video captured by a shopper showed at least 10 people violently smashing the store’s window panes and door with hammers and grabbing an unknown quantity of items.

The suspects fled in two vehicles - a white Honda Civic reportedly stolen in Toronto on Nov. 10 and a beige SUV.

The Civic was subsequently involved in a rear-end collision at the intersection outside the mall.

Markham collision Police are on the scene of a collision at the intersection of McCowan Road and Highway 7 on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (CTV Toronto)

Police arrived shortly after and saw the suspects running away. Following a brief pursuit, four suspects were quickly apprehended, while two others were found hiding in the washroom of a restaurant.

In a news release on Thursday, police identified the two adult suspects as Trevone Ball-Barnes of Toronto and Remario Murdock of Mississauga, both are 19 years old. The four teens, ages 17,16 and 15, cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All six are facing charges of robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police said Ball-Barnes and the four teens were out on release orders at the time of the robbery.

In addition to the six suspects in custody, investigators are searching for six more. Police said four of them were directly involved in the robbery, and two were acting as getaway drivers.

No descriptions have been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.