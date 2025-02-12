SIU investigating after man dies while in police custody in Richmond Hill

The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a 33-year-old man died in custody in Richmond Hill Wednesday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the man, who was wanted for breach of probation, turned himself in to a York Regional Police station on Tuesday. He was subsequently taken into custody and put into a cell.

At about 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the man was observed in medical distress, the SIU said. Officers provided medical aid and called paramedics.

The SIU said the man was transported to the hospital, where he died.

The cause of death is unknown, and the SIU said an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The SIU, an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault, has assigned two investigators and one forensic investigator to the case.

The civilian agency is asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529 or online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.