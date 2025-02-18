WATCH: Security footage catches arsonists setting fire to 2 homes in King City

York police are searching for two suspects driving a newer-model, grey Dodge Durango after two homes in King City were intentionally set on fire. (YRP)

Security footage captured the moment two men set fire to two homes in King City over the weekend.

In the video, released by York Regional Police, two suspects can be seen pulling up in a newer-model grey Dodge Durango across the street from several houses near 15th Sideroad and Charles Baker Drive at 6:20 a.m. on Feb. 15.

The pair then exit the vehicle and grab two jerrycans from the trunk of the SUV.

They are then seen walking up to the porches of two homes and setting fires before running back to the SUV and fleeing the scene along Bud Willmot Way.

York police say the houses were under construction and unoccupied at the time of the arson. No one was injured.

Police are now searching for a matte grey, 2021 to 2024 Dodge Durango that they say is possibly an SRT model. It has black alloy rims, a hood air-intake vent, and a sunroof.

The two suspects are both men, according to police, and were wearing all black clothing and black facemasks at the time of the arson.

Investigators believe it was a targeted incident and are appealing to anyone who may have information or video from the area to come forward to either police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.