A man has died after he was hit by a passing vehicle while he was trying to push his own car out of a snowbank in Markham earlier this week.

York Regional Police (YRP) say just before 3 p.m. on Monday, a 78-year-old man was struck by a sedan in the area of Reeser and Elgin Mills roads.

Police say the man died at the scene and the driver of the sedan remained on scene.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area around the time of the accident to contact them.