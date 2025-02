A woman was fatally struck by her own vehicle in a condo parking garage in Markham. Officials are investigating to determine how the incident occurred.

An investigation is underway after a woman died after being struck by her own vehicle in an underground parking garage in Markham, say police.

The incident happened on Friday at a condo building on Upper Duke Crescent, which is north of Highway 407 and east of Warden Avenue.

York Regional Police say the woman was hit by her own vehicle just before 7:30 p.m.

The major collision bureau is now working to determine exactly what happened.