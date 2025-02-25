Two passengers pulled from SUV during armed carjacking in Vaughan

York Regional Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed carjacking in Vaughan took place on Feb. 24, 2025 (YRP photos).

York Regional Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed carjacking in Vaughan that saw four masked suspects steal a luxury SUV at knifepoint.

Police say the incident happened on Monday around 10 p.m. in a plaza parking lot near Highway 7 West and Marycroft Avenue. The victims told police they were sitting inside their white 2020 Jaguar F-Pace SVR when the suspects approached, armed with knives.

ARMED CARJACKING IN VAUGHAN

- Monday, Feb 24, approx 10pm

- plaza parking lot on Marycroft Ave, nr Hwy 7

- 4 Black male suspects armed with knives, wearing masks

- stolen: white 2020 Jaguar F-Pace SVR, ONT BPSC 711, black rims, loud exhaust

According to a media release, the attackers pulled the two occupants from the vehicle, demanded the keys, and fled in the Jaguar.

The victims were not seriously injured, police said.

Investigators say the stolen vehicle has Ontario license plate BPSC 711. It is white with black rims and a loud exhaust.

Police describe the suspects as four black males who were wearing masks.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance or dashcam footage from the area to come forward. Anyone with information is urged to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.