Suspects arrested after crashing stolen vehicle into snowbank in Vaughan: police

Two suspects are in custody after police say the stolen vehicle they were driving ended up in a snowbank in Vaughan shortly after the theft was witnessed by the vehicle’s owner.

In a news release issued Wednesday, York Regional Police said the theft occurred near Major Mackenzie Drive West and Baron Street at around 5 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators said the owner of the car witnessed two suspects trying to gain access to his vehicle and called police to report the incident.

“As officers arrived in the area, the suspects attempted to flee in their vehicle, but lost control and ended up in a snowbank,” the news release reads. “After a short foot pursuit, both suspects were taken into custody and charged.”

The suspects, identified by police as Markham resident Aydean Ranjbari, 30, and 26-year-old Quebec resident Simon Jolivet, each face multiple charges, including attempted theft of a motor vehicle, disguise with intent, possession of break-in instruments, and possession of automobile master keys. Jolivet has also been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and flight from police, investigators said. The charges have not been tested in court.