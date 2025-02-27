Driver dies following single-vehicle rollover on 407 in Markham

OPP say a person has died following a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 407 in Markham on Feb. 27.

A driver has died following a vehicle rollover on Highway 407 Thursday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say the single-vehicle rollover happened at around 10 a.m in the eastbound lanes of the 407 near Kennedy Road in Markham.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that rolled was the lone occupant. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

All eastbound lanes are closed between Leslie Street and Warden Avenue, and OPP say they expect the closure to last for three to four hours.

The eastbound on-ramps at Leslie and Woodbine are also closed, and police say there is no access to the 407 from both sides of Highway 404.

OPP are advising drivers to avoid the area.