Man charged with multiple alleged violent sexual assaults of Vaughan youth: York police

York police release a photo of Shevon McBean - also known as rapper 'SG VERSACCE' - following alleged violent sexual assaults of a youth.

York police have charged a man who allegedly violently sexually assaulted a youth in Vaughan multiple times.

In a news release Thursday, police said officers learned in October 2024 that the victim had been sexually assaulted by the suspect in June and July of that same year.

They said the victim met the suspect through a social media platform and the two spoke for about a year before arranging to meet in person.

The suspect allegedly prevented the victim from leaving his home on their first meeting and violently sexually assaulted them, according to police.

During another meeting, police said the suspect both physically and sexually assaulted the victim.

Investigators said when the victim attempted to cut off contact with the suspect, he began criminally harassing them, including sending the victim videos of their mother walking outside their home.

York police now say they’ve charged 25-year-old Brampton resident Shevon McBean with four counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm, two counts of sexual interference, as well as one count each of forcible confinement, assault, and criminal harassment.

Investigators say they believe there may be more victims and are encouraging them to come forward. They say McBean is also a rapper and is known by his stage name of ‘SG VERSACCE.’

Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.