Police searching for man wanted in connection with 6 Newmarket retirement home break-ins

York police are searching for Dhruvin Radadiya, 26, of no fixed address. He is accused of breaking into a Newmarket retirement home.

Police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a Newmarket retirement home six times despite being prohibited from going within 50 metres of any senior care residence.

York police say on Feb. 17, officers were called to a retirement home in the area of Davis Drive and Roxborough Road.

They say a man presented himself as a personal support worker to get into the home and then entered several individuals’ rooms.

He fled when staff confronted him and dropped a gold watch he allegedly took from a resident’s room, according to police.

Police have now issued an arrest warrant for Dhruvin Radadiya, 26. They also say they believe he is responsible for additional incidents that have yet to be reported and are encouraging victims to come forward.

Radadiya is wanted on six counts of breaking and entering, possession of stolen property, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Police say he is currently on a release order for similar offences and is on strict conditions not to be within 50 metres of any retirement or nursing home, or senior residence in Ontario.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.