19-year-old dies after single-vehicle rollover on Highway 407 in Markham

OPP say a person has died following a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 407 in Markham on Feb. 27.

A 19-year-old driver has died after colliding and rolling over a guardrail on Highway 407 in Markham, provincial police say.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they were called to the eastbound Highway 407 near the exit ramp to Warden Avenue shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday to investigate a “serious” collision.

Police say the 19-year-old man from Scarborough, and the only person in the vehicle at the time, died at the scene. No further details surrounding the circumstances of the collision were provided.

OPP’s Traffic Support Unit conducted a thorough investigation at the scene, prompting a roughly six-hour road closure.

Police are asking witnesses or those with relevant footage to contact them at 905-731-8180 or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.