Teen charged after youth dies while being towed on sled by pickup truck: police

A York Regional Police officer's vest is pictured in this file image. (Source: York Regional Police/Facebook)

York Regional Police (YRP) have issued a public warning about the dangers of towing people behind vehicles after a youth died in Vaughan earlier this month.

YRP say just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 12, in the area of Sassafras Circle and Sugarforest Drive, a youth was riding on a sled while being towed behind a pickup truck when he was injured.

Police say the youth died from his injuries in the hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 17-year-old male from Vaughan, has since been charged with dangerous driving and dangerous driving causing death.

YRP are now reminding the public that drivers participating in towing activity could face charges alongside a 14-day vehicle impound and a 30-day licence suspension for a first-time offence.