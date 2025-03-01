McDonald’s renames Newmarket, Ont. restaurant to honour hometown hero

McDonald’s Canada finds a unique way to honour Newmarket’s Connor McDavid after his game-winning goal at the Four Nations Face-Off.

The golden arches have a new name in Newmarket, Ont. - at least for one week anyway. McDonald’s Canada is making good on a promise by renaming two local restaurants ‘McDavid’s' in honour of Connor McDavid’s overtime heroics at the Four Nations Face-Off.

McDonald’s first made the deal during the 2024 playoffs, vowing to rename a local restaurant if the Edmonton Oilers captain and Newmarket native helped bring home a championship. While McDavid fell just short in the Stanley Cup Final, his tournament winning goal for Team Canada last week sealed the deal, turning the pledge into reality to the delight of his hometown.

“For our local community here in Newmarket, on Thursday, February 27, for a one-week run, the McDonald’s restaurant on Davis Drive will be transformed in celebration of our hometown hockey hero, Connor McDavid,” McDonald’s Canada stated. The other name change is at a McDonald’s location in Edmonton.

0 of 7 McDavid's McDonald's changed its name at its Newmarket, Ont. restaurant to McDavid's to honour hometown hero and NHL star Connor McDavid following his Four Nations Face-Off winning goal. (CTV News/Chris Garry) McDavid's McDonald's changed its name at its Newmarket, Ont. restaurant to McDavid's to honour hometown hero and NHL star Connor McDavid following his Four Nations Face-Off winning goal. (CTV News/Chris Garry) McDavid's McDonald's changed its name at its Newmarket, Ont. restaurant to McDavid's to honour hometown hero and NHL star Connor McDavid following his Four Nations Face-Off winning goal. (CTV News/Chris Garry) McDavid's McDonald's changed its name at its Newmarket, Ont. restaurant to McDavid's to honour hometown hero and NHL star Connor McDavid following his Four Nations Face-Off winning goal. (CTV News/Chris Garry) McDavid's McDonald's changed its name at its Newmarket, Ont. restaurant to McDavid's to honour hometown hero and NHL star Connor McDavid following his Four Nations Face-Off winning goal. (CTV News/Chris Garry) McDavid's McDonald's changed its name at its Newmarket, Ont. restaurant to McDavid's to honour hometown hero and NHL star Connor McDavid following his Four Nations Face-Off winning goal. (CTV News/Chris Garry) McDavid's McDonald's changed its name at its Newmarket, Ont. restaurant to McDavid's to honour hometown hero and NHL star Connor McDavid following his Four Nations Face-Off winning goal. (CTV News/Chris Garry)

And there’s a special menu to go along with it. Guests visiting the restaurant at 1100 Davis Drive can enjoy a limited time Big Mac-David burger, which will remain on the menu a little longer than the name on the building. Fans can also grab a small order fries for just 97 cents - a nod to McDavid’s jersey number.

“At McDavid’s, we’re celebrating more than just a name change, we’re celebrating community pride and the sport that brings us all together. Honoring our hometown hero Connor McDavid and our team’s incredible win is a testament to our shared spirit here in Newmarket,” said the Davis Drive franchise owner, Peter Miller.

In his 10th NHL season, McDavid is approaching an elite milestone - he’s just two assists shy of 700 in his career. If he reaches the mark in his next three games, he will join Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux as one of the fastest players in NHL history to do so. And you can bet his home of Newmarket, Ont. will be watching and cheering him on.