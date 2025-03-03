Video shows 2 suspects in Vaughan home invasion where Porsche was stolen

Police say assailants initially demanded the keys to occupants' Lamborghini. No injuries were reported.

Police in York Region have released footage showing two suspects allegedly invading a home in Vaughan early Monday morning prior to stealing a Porsche in the driveway.

In the 27-second clip, a suspect dressed in dark clothing, wearing a hood and a hat as well as a face mask, is seen steeping onto the front porch of a house. He then appears to kick open the front door. A second suspect then joins him on the porch as they enter the dwelling together.

Moments later, they can be heard shouting “Hey, give me the keys” and “Where’s the keys, bro?”

The incident happened near Thornhill Woods Drive and Fraserwood Road, which is south of Rutherford Road and west of Bathurst Street.

York Regional Police (YRP) said they were called to that area shortly after 4:30 p.m. for a home invasion.

Police say a victim told them that two suspects forced their way into a home, demanding they hand over money and the keys to a Lamborghini. One of the suspects was allegedly armed with a small knife, they said.

Investigators said the suspects were unsuccessful in obtaining the keys to the Lamborghini, but still drove away in the victim’s 2018 Porsche Macan SUV.

Another adult and a child were home at the time of the invasion, but no one was injured, YRP said.

The first suspect is described by police as a male with light skin and approximately five-foot-10 to five-foot-11 with a thin build. They added that he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black ski mask, black pants, black shoes, and gloves, and was holding a small knife.

The second is also a male with light skin and approximately five-foot-11 with a thin build. Police said he was wearing a black jacket, a black toque, a black ski mask, black pants, gloves, and red and black shoes at the time.

York Regional Police said they believe this is a “targeted incident” and are appealing to anyone who saw what happened to come forward. They say they’d also like to speak with anyone with video surveillance or dashcam footage in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.