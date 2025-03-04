Man, 50, charged after allegedly exposing himself in front of child at Vaughan mall

A 50-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself in front of a child at a shopping mall in Vaughan late last month. (Toronto Police Service)

A 50-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself in front of a child at a shopping mall in Vaughan late last month.

York Regional Police say the incident happened inside of a store at a shopping mall located in the area of Jane Street and Rutherford Road at around 2 p.m. on Feb. 22.

According to police, the victim was in the store with their child when a man, who was not known to them, touched his genitals in front of them.

Following an investigation, police identified the suspect as Toronto resident Dale Forder. Forder has been charged with indecent act and indecent exposure to a person under 16 years old. The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.