Auto thefts down by almost a third in York Region in 2024: police

York Regional Police rsay they recovered several vehicles as well as guns, ammunition, drugs, and cash following a series of investigtions in 2024. (YRP photos)

Auto thefts are notably down in York Region, say police, who are crediting the decrease to a combination of their investigative efforts, data-driven campaigns, and strong partnerships with law enforcement agencies.

According to the latest data, the theft of autos in the region has decreased by 31 per cent.

Calling these numbers “remarkable” and “significant,” York Regional Police (YRP) said the “unwavering efforts” of its Auto Cargo Theft Unit (ACTU) have resulted in the recovery of more than 245 stolen vehicles as well as the “successful disruption of criminal operations responsible for high-volume vehicle thefts across York Region and the GTA.”

“Throughout 2024, the ATCU has remained committed to curbing auto theft, particularly those occurring in residential driveways,” YRP said in a release on Wednesday.

Police pointed to two major investigative projects, Project Boa and Project Viper, which they say “played a pivotal role in this success.”

Through those initiatives, police said they recovered more than 140 stolen vehicle and laid 228 criminal charges. They said they also seized four firearms, and an undisclosed quantity of illegal drugs and Canadian currency following the execution of several search warrants.

Conducted in collaboration with Canada Border Services Agency and Equité Association, they said these investigations resulted in the dismantling of sophisticated international criminal networks targeting high-demand vehicles like the Toyota Tundra, Lexus RX series, and Toyota Highlander.

Investigators said the thieves reprogrammed ignition computers to create new keys, among other things, adding that the stolen vehicles were shipped overseas via the Port of Montreal to buyers in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

Police also referenced another investigation, dubbed Operation Auto Guard 2.0, which focused on disrupting organized crime groups who steal vehicles with the intention of shipping them offshore.

This multi-pronged approach, which ran from September to November 2024, was built on the success of the initial operation, YRP said.

They said it led to the recovery of 15 vehicles worth approximately $487,000 and 127 charges laid against 17 people.

“As a result of these combined efforts, York Region continues to be one of the safest communities in Ontario. YRP remains vigilant and our commitment to protecting the public through innovative strategies and partnerships continues to drive down crime rates year after year,” police said, adding that “crime prevention is a shared responsibility.”