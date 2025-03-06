Cop in York Region facing additional charges after allegedly violating release conditions

A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

A York Regional Police officer is facing additional charges after he allegedly violated the conditions of his release.

Const. Guangnan Sun was rearrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of failure to comply with undertaking.

He appeared for a bail hearing on the same day and was released from custody with additional conditions.

Sun was first arrested in January and charged with more than two dozen charges, including 23 counts of unauthorized use of a computer and two counts of breach of trust by a public officer.

The charges were a result of an investigation by the Professional Standards Bureau. Police have not released any details about that investigation.

Police said Sun joined the force in 2022 and first worked at 5 District. He recently worked out of the Community Resource Centre in Richmond Hill.