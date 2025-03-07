Suspect sought in Aurora home invasion that left two people seriously injured

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (File)

York Regional Police are looking for a male suspect in connection with a violent home invasion in Aurora Thursday morning that left two people seriously injured.

Police said they got a call at 11:20 a.m. for a home invasion at a residence near Murray Drive and Kennedy Street.

Officers learned that the incident began when a resident answered the door after someone was knocking aggressively.“

As the front door opened, a male suspect forced his way into the residence and attempted to restrain her,” police said in a news release.

Another resident tried to intervene and was violently assaulted, police said. Shortly after, police said the suspect fled on foot without making any demands for valuables or stealing anything.

Meanwhile, the two victims sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 20 and 30 years old, about six feet tall, weighing 175 to 180 pounds, and was wearing a black balaclava with two eyeholes and a separate mouth hole, a midweight black puffy coat, black pants, and black boot-like footwear.

The incident prompted police to issue a public warning, advising residents to always know who is at the door before opening it.

“This can be done from a window where the person would not be able to see you, for example, a second floor or living room window. If able, use security cameras or peepholes to verify who is at the door before opening it,” police said.

“If you feel unsafe, trust your instincts and call 911 right away.”

Police are asking anyone with information about Thursday’s home invasion to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.