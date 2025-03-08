Heavy equipment used to break into Woodbridge bank, police say

A heavily damaged Scotiabank in Woodbridge seen on Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A bank in Woodbridge sustained significant damage after heavy equipment was used to break into the ATM on Saturday morning, police say.

Officers received a call at 5 a.m. for a robbery at Scotiabank near Langstaff Road and Highway 27.

York Regional Police say there were no injuries, and it is unknown how much was stolen.

They added that the building was possibly compromised as a result of the incident. Images from the scene show the aftermath of the robbery, with part of the building sustaining heavy damage.

No suspect information has been released.