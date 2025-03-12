Four suspects charged after 16 vehicles torched in Markham

Three youths from Toronto and a Hamilton man have been charged after 16 vehicles were allegedly intentionally set on fire in Markham earlier this year.

The incident happened on Jan. 27 near Green Lane and Guardsman Road, east of Bayview Avenue.

York Regional Police (YRP) said they were called to that area at about 5 a.m. for reports of an arson.

Police said an accelerant was used to “fuel the flames.”

The fires caused more than $300,000 in damages, they said.

Investigators said one of the suspect vehicles in connection with this case was allegedly stolen from the area of Midland and Lawrence avenues in Scarborough prior to the arson.

They said that the public’s help and the cooperation of Toronto Police Service helped them identify and charge two suspects in relation to the arson, and charge two other suspects for other related offences.

Police added that during the arrests, a youth was found to be hiding a weapon.

After conducting two search warrants at homes in Toronto and Hamilton, YRP said they recovered an electronic device that was used to commit motor vehicle theft.

Muhammad Hassan Choudhry, 18, of Hamilton, along with a 17-year-old boy from Toronto, are each facing several charges, including arson causing damage to property, possession of incendiary material, and theft motor vehicle over $5,000.

Choudhry has also been charged with breach of probation, fail to comply with undertaking, and fail to comply with judicial release order.

A 17-year-old girl and another 17-year-old boy, both from Toronto, have also been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a weapon obtained by crime, respectively.

The teens cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YRP’s #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.