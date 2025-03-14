10 new speed cameras coming to Vaughan later this month

Speed cameras are coming to 10 locations across Vaughan in March.

The city says the mobile cameras will go live later this month in the 10 areas where ‘Municipal Speed Camera Coming Soon’ signage was installed last October.

A news release from the city said the locations were chosen in Community Safety Zones, and were based on “speeding concerns, overall traffic volumes, collision history and the presence of sidewalks or cycling facilities, schools, parks, community centres and libraries.”

Residents can expect to see the operational speed cameras on St. Joan of Arc Avenue, Melville Avenue, Kipling Avenue, Crofters Road, Ansley Grove Road, Davos Road, Pleasant Ridge Avenue, Peter Rupert Avenue, New Westminster Drive, and Hilda Avenue.

Vaughan speed cameras A map shows the locations of several planned locations for 10 rotating speed cameras in Vaughan.

The city also says the mobile cameras will be rotated through different locations periodically.

If anyone is caught speeding by one of the cameras, a ticket with a fine ranging from $5 to $975 will be mailed to the vehicle owner within 30 days.

Separate speed cameras are already in place in some locations in Vaughan in connection with York Region’s existing enforcement program.