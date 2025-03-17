3 charged, 1 at large in connection with violent robbery in Markham parking lot

Three men have been charged and one suspect remains at large in connection with a violent robbery in Markham last Wednesday.

York Regional Police (YRP) say they were called to a parking lot in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Yorktech Drive, located near a Costco, at around 5 p.m.

Police say the victim went to the lot to sell several pairs of high-end shoes to a buyer he met online.

As he showed the shoes, four suspects—including the buyer—allegedly assaulted him. Police allege one suspect carried a knife.

Police say the suspects made off with the victim’s wallet, jewelry, and three pairs of shoes.

Investigators have charged 21-year-old Ethan Luong, 22-year-old Daniel Dinh Le, and 24-year-old Arjun Sharma with armed robbery. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police say one more suspect remains outstanding, but they did not provide any description.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.