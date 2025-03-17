Police search for suspect potentially linked to 2 home invasions in same Aurora neighbourhood

Police are searching for a suspect who is potentially connected to two home invasions in Aurora. (York Regional Police)

Police in York Region are searching for a suspect following a violent daytime home invasion in Aurora.

At around 11:20 a.m. on March 6, York Regional Police (YRP) said they attended a home in the area of Murray Drive and Kennedy Street, east of Bathurst Street and south of Wellington Street West.

According to police, a woman answered the front door after someone was knocking “aggressively.” When the occupant opened the door, a man allegedly forced his way in and tried to restrain her.

Police said a second victim, who was also at the home at the time, tried to intervene and was assaulted.

Both victims suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, they said.

The suspect ran away from the home in an unknown direction empty-handed. He did not make any demands for valuables, YRP said.

It is unclear what the relationship is, if any, between the suspect and victims.

Investigators believe the suspect may be connected to an attempted break-and-enter that took place in February in the same area.

On Feb. 10, York police said a lone suspect tried to break into a home but was unsuccessful. Police did not say if the same home was targeted.

They are reminding residents to confirm who is at the door before opening it.

“If possible, use security cameras or peepholes to verify who is at the door before opening it,” YRP said, adding looking through a window that’s not visible from outside could also work.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.