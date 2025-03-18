Man arrested, 3 other suspects wanted in Markham daytime robbery

Police say these four people allegedly robbed phones from a Markham store in November 2024. (York Regional Police)

A 26-year-old man has been arrested, and three suspects remain outstanding in connection with a daytime robbery in Markham in November.

York Regional Police said three suspects wearing masks attended a business near Woodbine Avenue and Denison Street on the morning of Nov. 20 and allegedly threatened employees not to intervene.

Police said the suspects then went to the back room, where they took a quantity of stolen phones, and fled the scene in a vehicle. Police said it was later found abandoned in Toronto in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Gordon Baker Drive.

None of the employees were injured, police said.

During the investigation, officers said they searched two vehicles and seized all stolen merchandise. They also identified one of the suspects as 26-year-old Alexandru Micu of no fixed address.

He has been charged with robbery with threats of violence and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. The charges have not been tested in court.

Meanwhile, police have released photos of three male suspects who remain at large. They are described as having heavier builds and dark complexions.

Police said one suspect was wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt while another was seen with a black tracksuit with a white stripe across the chest area. They said the third suspect had on a white and black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a baseball hat.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6630 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.