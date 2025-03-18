Replica handgun left behind after failed carjacking, suspect wanted: York police

York Regional Police are searching for a male suspect after a replica handgun was left behind during a failed armed carjacking in Vaughan.

Police recovered a replica handgun following a failed armed carjacking in Vaughan over the weekend.

York police say the attempted carjacking happened on March 15 at around 8:30 p.m. near Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue.

A man with a gun reportedly approached the victim while he was walking to his vehicle. The suspect demanded the keys, and the victim handed them over, police say.

When the suspect got into the driver’s seat, police say a struggle ensued and the suspect ran away and into a dark-coloured SUV that police believe was being driven by a second person.

They say the SUV fled at a high rate of speed.

Officers recovered a replica handgun at the scene.

Police are now looking for a Black man between the age of 20 to 25 who was wearing black clothing and shoes and a cloth mask over his face.

Any witnesses with video surveillance or dashcam footage are asked to contact York police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.