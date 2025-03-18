Vaughan assault suspects seen fleeing scene on e-bikes: police

York Regional Police are searching for two people - one male (left) and one female (right) - after an alleged assault in Vaughan on March 3.

Police are searching for two people following an alleged assault in Vaughan earlier this month.

York Regional Police (YRP) say at around 2:30 p.m. on March 3, multiple victims reported being assaulted in a parking lot near Weston Road and Highway 7.

The victims said the assault happened after a verbal altercation and sustained minor injuries, according to police.

The male suspect was with a female at the time. Both fled on e-bikes before police arrived.

Police are now looking for a man standing approximately six-foot-three who was driving a black e-bike and wearing all black motorcycle clothing and a white helmet.

The woman he was with was wearing a black motorcycle jacket, white pants, white shoes, and a black helmet at the time of the alleged assault. She was also driving a black e-bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YRP at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.