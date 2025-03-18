Vaughan assault suspects seen fleeing scene on e-bikes: police

Police are searching for two people following an alleged assault in Vaughan earlier this month.
York Regional Police (YRP) say at around 2:30 p.m. on March 3, multiple victims reported being assaulted in a parking lot near Weston Road and Highway 7.
The victims said the assault happened after a verbal altercation and sustained minor injuries, according to police.
The male suspect was with a female at the time. Both fled on e-bikes before police arrived.
Police are now looking for a man standing approximately six-foot-three who was driving a black e-bike and wearing all black motorcycle clothing and a white helmet.
The woman he was with was wearing a black motorcycle jacket, white pants, white shoes, and a black helmet at the time of the alleged assault. She was also driving a black e-bike.
Anyone with information is asked to contact YRP at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.