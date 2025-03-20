13-year-old charged, 3 suspects outstanding after Markham home break-ins

A 13-year-old has been charged after a rash of break-and-enters in Markham earlier this month.

York Regional Police (YRP) say on Mar. 9, officers responded to reports of homes being broken into in the area of Denison Street and Middlefield Road.

Two suspects were attempting to get into at least two houses before successfully breaking into one and stealing vehicle keys, police say. The suspects then stole two vehicles from the driveway.

Police say two days later, two vehicles were stolen from a house in the area of Fonda Road and Golden Avenue. In that instance, police say four suspects broke into a home and stole keys after failing to break into another home earlier.

Investigators have since located all four stolen vehicles in Toronto. They say one suspect was seen returning to one of those vehicles and was taken into custody.

YRP say they’ve charged a 13-year-old boy from Toronto with two counts each of breaking and entering and possession of stolen property, four counts of motor vehicle theft, and three counts of attempted breaking and entering. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police say they are still looking for three other suspects connected to the home break-ins and stolen vehicles. All three are described as wearing masks, hooded sweaters, and track pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7545, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.