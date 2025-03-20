Video shows suspect reverse through garage door in Richmond Hill home invasion

York Regional Police searching for 3 suspects seen here wanted in connection for an alleged home invasion in Richmond Hill. March 20, 2025 (YRP photos).

Police in York Region are searching for as many as four suspects after a home invasion and vehicle theft in Richmond Hill.

In news release issued Thursday, police say officers responded to a residence near Arnold Avenue and Guinevere Court just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday. That’s where three masked suspects allegedly forced their way inside the home and demanded car keys, police said.

Officials said the victim complied and one of the suspects got into a vehicle parked in the garage.

In a video released by police, one suspect can be seen starting the vehicle and reversing through the garage door, leaving debris across the driveway as they flee the scene.

MULTIPLE SUSPECTS SOUGHT FOLLOWING HOME INVASION IN RICHMOND HILL

- Mar 18/25, 3 suspects broke into a house demanding car keys, drove through closed garage

- car found abandoned nearby

- suspects fled in a dark coloured SUV



Click below for more details:https://t.co/FvIBepNuIm pic.twitter.com/sDmXQmR5tN — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 20, 2025

It wasn’t long before police said they found the vehicle abandoned nearby, but they did not disclose a precise location.

Officials describe the first suspect as a Black male with a “light complexion” standing at about six-feet-tall. Police add that he was last seen wearing a black hoody, black pants, white shoes, blue gloves and a black face covering.

The second suspect is described as male, approximately five-foot-six with a “thin build.” Police say he was last seen wearing a black hoody, black pants, black shoes, a white full-face mask and blue gloves.

The third suspect is described as a Black male, six-feet-tall also with a “thin build.” He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a white logo on the left side of the chest, black pants and black and white shoes.

Police have not released a description of the fourth suspect but believe they were waiting outside in a dark-coloured SUV.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.