2 suspects, stolen car sought following Markham shooting

York police are searching for this stolen, black Honda Civic with licence plate CMET 480 following a shooting in Markham.

York police are searching for two people following a shooting in Markham this week.

Police say at around 7:40 p.m. on Mar. 18, the victim was leaving a business in the area of Green Lane and Guardsman Road when he was approached by a suspect.

The suspect then allegedly shot the victim multiple times with a shotgun, police say, before fleeing in a waiting Honda Civic being driven by a second suspect.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are now searching for a suspect they describe as a Black male, who was wearing a black-hooded sweater.

Police have no description for the driver of the getaway car.

However, that car is described as a stolen, black Honda Civic 10th generation with a red ‘Supreme’ brand tow strap on the front passenger side, and a red and white ‘MUGEN’ sticker on top of the windshield and the front passenger side of the vehicle.

At the time of the shooting, police say the car had a blue and white Ontario licence plate reading CMET 480.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted.

Anyone with information, or video or dashcam footage, is asked to contact York police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.