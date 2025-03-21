Canada’s Wonderland permanently retiring Time Warp coaster ahead of park opening

The Time Warp roller coaster will be permanently removed from Canada's Wonderland. (YouTube/Canada's Wonderland)

A flagship ride at Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan has reached the end of its road.

A spokesperson for Wonderland parent company Six Flags Entertainment Corporation confirmed to CTV News Toronto that the Time Warp roller coaster will be permanently removed from the amusement park.

“We can confirm that the Time Warp roller coaster at Canada’s Wonderland is being retired and will be removed before the park opens in May,” said Grace Peacock.

“The flying coaster attraction gave more than 9.3 million rides since first opening in 2004 as Tomb Raider: The Ride.”

During it’s two decades of thrills, Time Warp placed riders in a face-down, horizontal position to simulate the sensation of flying and featured in-line twists, turns, and dives.

Peacock also said that plans for the area where Time Warp used to operate have not yet been announced.

Canada’s Wonderland will reopen to the public for the 2025 season on May 8.