Man found lying on Highway 407 after suspected hit-and-run dies in hospital: police

Provincial police are appealing for witnesses after a 53-year-old man was killed in a suspected hit-and-run on Hwy. 407 on Monday morning. (CP24 Chopper)

Ontario Provincial Police said the victim was found in the westbound lanes of Highway 407 near McCowan Road at around 6:10 a.m. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police say.

It is not immediately clear what the man was doing on the highway and police say that will form part of their investigation.

“If you are that driver, please come forward, we certainly need to find out what happened, what took place, and we’re working on the circumstances of what brought that person down onto the travel lanes of the westbound 407,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted on social media.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-731-8180 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.