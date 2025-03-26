Man accused of posing as 18 year old, sexually assaulting youth in Vaughan: police

A Mississauga man is facing charges after allegedly posing as a teenager online and sexually assaulting a youth in Vaughan. (York Regional Police)

A Mississauga man is facing charges after allegedly posing as a teenager online and sexually assaulting a youth in Vaughan.

York Regional Police say the victim met the accused through a messaging platform a few months ago. They add that he allegedly maintained he was 18 years old the entire time they spoke.

On Feb. 18, police say the suspect ordered a ride-share to pick the victim up at their school and bring them to his home, where he allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with the youth.

The following day, police say the victim reported the incident to police as they believed the man was older than what he said he was.

After an investigation, investigators said they identified the suspect as Tanner Guile, who is 32 years old. He is facing various charges, including sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age and sexual assault. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police believe there may be more victims and encourage them to come forward.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.