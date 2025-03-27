2 people charged after allegedly using fake tickets for casino payouts in the GTA

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Two people are facing fraud charges after allegedly using counterfeit tickets for payouts at a casino in the Greater Toronto Area.

The Investigation and Enforcement Bureau, an OPP division embedded within the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, launched an investigation on Feb. 24, looking into allegations of fraudulent activity at the casino. Police did not provide further details about where the fraud took place, or how much money was allegedly stolen.

Two Thornhill residents—Ilie Ioncila, 52, and Nicoleta Georgescu, 41—are facing charges for uttering forged documents, in addition to theft and fraud each over $5,000. The charges have not been tested in court.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.