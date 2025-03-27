‘Historical sexual assault’: Police charge 71-year-old doctor with crime dating back to 2016

York Regional Police charge 71-year-old man in connection to a sexual assault dating back to 2016 (YRP photos).

York regional police have charged a 71-year-old doctor from Richmond Hill in connection to an alleged sexual assault of a patient dating back to the summer of 2016.

In a news release issued Thursday, officials say they began investigating the incident in April 2024. That’s when they say the victim came forward and reported being sexually assaulted during a medical exam on July 4, 2016.

“During a medical exam the suspect touched the victim for a sexual purpose and conducted no other examinations,” police said.

Officials also confirm that the accused has been working solely within the City of Richmond Hill and believe there may be other victims.

Brian Sheffield, 71, of Richmond Hill, has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Anyone with information or who may be a victim of previous sexual assault incidents related to this investigation is encouraged to come forward, police said.

Investigators also note that there is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and that victims can report incidents at any time.

Support is also available through York Region Victim Services.