Man charged in connection with sexual assault of a minor in Richmond Hill

A 19-year-old man from Pickering has been charged with sexual assault after allegedly meeting with a minor through a social media application.

York Regional Police say the victim met the accused in October 2024 through a social media platform “aimed at young people.” Police say the two of them spoke for several days before agreeing to meet in person.

On Oct. 21, 2024, police say the victim met the suspect in Richmond Hill, where the accused drove them to “a location” and allegedly sexually assaulted them.

In a release issued on Thursday, police charged Abraar Shaikh with sexual assault. The charge has not been tested in court.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and encourage them to come forward. Police say the suspect went by “Aria” and “Aria_abu416” on social media.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.