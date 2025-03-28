Video shows hammer and gun-wielding suspects breaking into Vaughan home

York police have released new video showing the moment four suspects, one wielding a hammer and another a gun, broke into a home overnight on Thursday.

Police say they were called to the home located in the area of Athabasca Drive and Hunterwood Chase at around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday.

In the video released by police on Friday, four suspects can be seen walking across the driveway before approaching the front door of the home.

As one suspect approaches the door, an automated voice can be heard alerting them that they are currently being recorded.

Soon after, the suspect starts kicking at, presumably, the front door, kicking it twice before another suspect attempts to do the same. After a few blows, one suspect can be seen brandishing a hammer. The sound of shattering glass can be heard, and the suspects gain entry into the home.

One of the suspects is seen carrying a firearm.

Police say that the suspects confronted the homeowner and demanded keys to vehicles but were unable to find any and eventually left and got into an awaiting dark-coloured sedan that was driven by a fifth suspect.

Suspect photos Police releases images of four suspects wanted in connection with an armed home invasionin Vaughan. (York Regional Police)

Police say the first suspect was wearing a black hooded sweater, black Adidas pants, black Adidas shoes, a black face covering, black gloves, a black backpack and was carrying a hammer.

They say the second suspect was wearing a black hooded sweater, dark pants, a black face covering, blue gloves, dark-coloured shoes and was carrying a red Good Life gym bag.

The third and fourth suspects were both wearing a black Nike Tech hoodie and black pants and light-coloured gloves. One of them was seen carrying a black handgun.

Police could not provide a description of the fifth suspect, as they remained in the getaway car.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.