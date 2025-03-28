York Region reports measles exposure at 2 sites in Richmond Hill, Markham

A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination awaits the next patient during a vaccine clinic at Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont. on March 4, 2025.

York Region says it is investigating another confirmed case of measles with possible exposure sites in Richmond Hill and Markham.

York Region Public Health (YRPH) says the case in question does not live in York Region, but visited the area while infectious and is part of the ongoing outbreak in southwestern Ontario.

YRPH is warning the public of possible exposure at the following sites:

Best Western Parkway Hotel at 600 Highway 7, near Leslie Street in Richmond Hill, between 12 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Wed. Mar. 19.

Boston Pizza at 50 East Valhalla Drive, near Highway 7 in Markham, between 12 p.m. to 3:40 p.m. on Wed. Mar. 19

Anyone who may have been exposed, even if vaccinated, should watch for measles symptoms up to 21 days – until April 9 – after exposure, according to YRPH.

Symptoms include a high fever, a red and blotchy rash lasting three to seven days, cough, runny nose, and red and watery eyes or sensitivity to light.

Public Health Ontario (PHO) says a total of 572 cases of measles have been reported in the province since exposure to a travel-related case in New Brunswick last October triggered a multi-jurisdictional outbreak there and in Ontario and Manitoba.

Ontario’s medical officer of health sent a memo to colleagues in local public health units earlier this month stating the origin of the outbreak was at a large gathering with guests from Mennonite communities in New Brunswick last fall.

Anyone concerned about exposure can complete a survey and get their risk level assessed by YRPH at york.ca/MeaslesReporting.