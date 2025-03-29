3 vehicle collision in Vaughan under investigation: police

York police on the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Vaughan on March 29, 2025. (CTV News Toronto)

York police have closed several roads in Vaughan as they investigate a three-vehicle crash.

In a post on social media Saturday evening, York police said they have closed roads in the area of Rutherford and Weston roads near Vaughan Mills shopping mall.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Police said a “serious collision” involving three vehicles happened shortly after 5 p.m.

They added that one person was taken to the hospital and police are investigating.

Police did not know the extent of the person’s injuries.

Video from the scene shows a black vehicle with serious damage to the front up on a grassy area off the road.

Further details about what caused the crash are not known at this time.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact York police.