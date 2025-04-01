Ottawa man charged after allegedly assaulting cop, attempting to flee Vaughan traffic stop

A man from Ottawa is facing weapons and drug charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer and attempting to flee a traffic stop in Vaughan over the weekend.

York Regional Police (YRP) said at around noon on Saturday officers were patrolling the area of Steeles Avenue West and Highway 400 when they pulled over a vehicle.

They said while talking to the driver, officers saw cannabis in the suspect’s car and proceeded to search the vehicle and its occupants.

One of the occupants, a passenger, then allegedly exited the vehicle and resisted being searched. He “assaulted an officer and attempted to flee,” YRP said in a news release.

The suspect was located and arrested, and a canine unit found the loaded firearm “a short distance away,” investigators said.

James Shayeed, 31, of Ottawa, is charged with a dozen offences, including resisting arrest and possession of a loaded restricted firearm. He was already on a firearms prohibition at the time of his arrest, said YRP.

The vehicle’s driver, who was unidentified in the release, has also been charged.