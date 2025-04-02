2 men charged with murder in fatal shooting at Markham home that was repeatedly targeted by gunfire

Police tape is shown outside a Markham home that was the site of a double shooting on Friday morning.

Police have arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting at a Markham home last month that had previously been shot at on five separate occasions dating back to 2018.

The shooting took place inside the residence on Solace Road at around 6:30 a.m. on March 7.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to a trauma centre. The woman, identified as 20-year-old Nilakshi Raguthas of Markham, was later pronounced dead.

The 26-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. A dog was also shot and died at the scene.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, York Regional Police confirmed that they took 28-year-old Aekwon Murray into custody on March 21 following the execution of search warrant. Police say he was initially charged with three counts of failing to comply with a judicial release order and two counts of operating a conveyance while prohibited. However, on March 31 police laid additional charges against Murray in connection with the shooting, including first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The second suspect, 35-year-old Heshmat Rasouli-Kalantarzade, was arrested in Toronto the following day. He is facing six charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder.

“Investigators are treating this as a targeted incident and continue to appeal to any witnesses,” police wrote in the news release. “Anyone who has not yet spoken to police, or who may have security video from the area is asked to come forward.”