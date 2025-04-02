Police in York Region warn public about ‘dangerous and potentially lethal’ drug after 3 fatal overdoses in one day

Police are reminding the public that any unregulated drug could be “dangerous and potentially lethal” after three people died of an overdose in York Region within 24 hours last month.

They say that fentanyl “contaminants,” such as benzodiazepine depressants and potent veterinary tranquilizers, could render naloxone, an opioid overdose-reversing medication known commercially as Narcan, ineffective.

“Street drugs can also contain other life-threatening drugs within them and the user may not know what they are actually ingesting until it’s too late,” York Regional Police (YRP) said in a news release, adding that the potency of some drugs, like opioids, can “greatly increase the risk of an overdose.”

These substances, they added, are problematic as they can increase sedation and reduce the effectiveness of naloxone.

031325_naloxone, narcan, overdose prevention, drug, opioid A Naloxone anti-overdose kit is held in downtown Vancouver, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (JONATHAN HAYWARD/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

On March 5, three people died of a drug overdose in Newmarket, Georgina, and Vaughan.

Police say a 44-year-old woman from Newmarket died after consuming fentanyl despite four doses of Narcan being administered. Toxicology testing was done to determine what other substances the drugs she took contained, however the results are still pending.

That same day, a 35-year-old man from Georgina also died after consuming what he believed to be fentanyl, which was likely laced with a benzodiazepine named Bromazolam. This depressant drug, which is often used to treat insomnia, anxiety, and seizures, is not approved for medical use in any country, York Regional Police (YRP) said.

“The use of this drug can have serious adverse effects, including death, especially when taken with fentanyl,” they said.

In the case of the third overdose, a 22-year-old man was found dead in his room in Vaughan, police said. A drug believed to be fentanyl was seized and toxicology results are pending.

Police in York Region are also reminding people about the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, which offers protection from charges related to the possession of a controlled substance when coming to the aid of someone experiencing a drug overdose.

Anyone who sees a person experiencing a drug overdose is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately and administer naloxone, YRP said.