Police release security video of suspects accused of firing shots during King Township home invasion

York Regional Police have released security footage of four suspects accused of firing shots inside a King Township residence during a home invasion last week.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:05 p.m. on March 27 at a home near Highway 27 and Lloydtown-Aurora Road.

Video footage of the incident, which was released by police Wednesday, shows four suspects entering the backyard of the property before climbing the stairs to the back deck.

The suspects are then seen smashing in a glass door and entering the residence.

Police said once inside, a victim was confronted and a struggle ensued.

“During the struggle, as many as four shots were fired,” police said in a news release.

No injuries were reported.

“The suspects made no demands and did not take any property prior to leaving the residence,” the release continued.

The group was last seen fleeing the scene in a black SUV parked on Roselena Drive.

The suspects have been described as males with thin builds who stand approximately six-feet tall.

They were wearing black clothing and ski masks during the incident, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the York Regional Police hold-up unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630.

Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.1800222tips.com.