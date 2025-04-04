Man wanted for breaking and entering up to 8 commercial businesses in York Region: police

York police are searching for a man they say is responsible for as many as eight commercial break and enters in the region.

York police have issued a warrant for a man they say committed numerous commercial break and enters across the region between February and March.

In a release Friday, York Regional Police (YRP) say officers responded to reports of a break and enter in Richmond Hill in the area of Commerce Valley Drive and Highway 7 West on Feb. 28. Several electronics had been stolen, police say.

Then, on March 5, electronics were allegedly stolen from a business in the area of highways 7 and 404 in Markham.

Police say investigation determined it was the same suspect in both instances and they believe he is responsible for as many as eight other commercial break and enters in the same areas.

Habib Zahrabi Shotorban, 42, is wanted for eight counts of breach of probation, five counts of breaking and entering, and one count of disguise with intent.

YRP say Zahrabi Shotorban is on probation and a release order for previously breaking and entering commercial businesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.