Aerial footage shows arrest of five suspects wanted in Richmond Hill home invasion

Aerial footage released by York Regional Police shows five suspects wanted in an alleged home invasion in Richmond Hill attempting to evade police during an arrest in Mississauga.

York Regional Police, assisted by other agencies, arrested the suspects near Matheson Boulevard East and Creekbank Road on Saturday following an alleged home invasion investigation in the City of Richmond Hill last month.

Police said they have charged four men and a male youth with multiple offences and a loaded firearm was also recovered at the time of the arrest.

On March 18 at around 3 a.m., police responded to reports of a home invasion near Arnold Avenue and Charles Street.

The officers learned that three masked suspects allegedly forced their way into the home and demanded car keys.

The victim gave them the keys and the suspects, police said, reversed the vehicle parked in a closed garage through the garage door before striking the gate at the end of the driveway and driving away.

The victim’s vehicle was later found abandoned a short distance away, police say.

According to police, some of the offenders were out on separate release orders or probation for unrelated offences.

Three of the suspects were wanted by other police agencies.

All five suspects are now facing charges, some of which are related to the home invasion.

Jakob Sladden, 18, of no fixed address, Harith Tareq, 18, of Toronto and Kian Fares, 22, of Richmond Hill are each charged with possession of loaded restricted firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and disguise with intent.

Aiden Naziri, 23, of Aurora is facing 10 charges including two counts of failure to comply with undertaking.

The 17-year-old unnamed male youth is facing six charges, including three counts of failure to comply with release order.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Anyone with additional information about the incidents is asked to get in touch with police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.