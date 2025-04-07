Attempted armed robbery at Vaughan pharmacy leads to search for 5 suspects: police

York police are searching for five people following an armed robbery attempt at a pharmacy in Vaughan.

Police say on April 4, just after noon, four suspects entered a pharmacy in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street.

The suspects allegedly had handguns and demanded access to the narcotics safe, according to police, but fled after failing to open the safe.

Police describe the four suspects as teenagers, male, and were wearing dark clothing at the time of the attempted robbery.

They fled in a waiting black sedan being driven by a fifth suspect, police say.

Investigators are hoping to speak to anyone who may have video surveillance or dashcam footage from the area at the time.